JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBUS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.14. 126,212 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.