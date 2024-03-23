JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $87.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

