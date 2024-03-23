JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

