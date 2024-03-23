JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $548.00

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 546.40 ($6.96), with a volume of 195177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($6.85).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.62. The company has a market capitalization of £814.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

