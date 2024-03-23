JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after buying an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.41 during trading on Friday. 2,418,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

