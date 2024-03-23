Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 701,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,030,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

