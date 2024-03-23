Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 16,707 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $200,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,478,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,747,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 154.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

