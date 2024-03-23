Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $25.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

