Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.