Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,169,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

