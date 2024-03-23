KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.33. 1,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.