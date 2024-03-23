Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

