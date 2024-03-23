L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

