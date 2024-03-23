Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial makes up about 4.5% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

LKFN opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

