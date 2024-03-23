Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

