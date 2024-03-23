Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 363 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average of $332.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

