Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

