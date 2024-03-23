Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares in the company, valued at $21,741,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

