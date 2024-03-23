Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares in the company, valued at $21,741,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.