Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 130,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 59,366 shares.The stock last traded at $21.27 and had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Legacy Housing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.