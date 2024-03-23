Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

NYSE V opened at $283.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

