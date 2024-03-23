Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,642 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 219,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

