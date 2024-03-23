Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

