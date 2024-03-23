Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 97.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 255,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,211. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

