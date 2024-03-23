Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Seaboard worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEB shares. StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of SEB stock traded down $40.26 on Friday, reaching $3,233.80. 2,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,145.02 and a 52 week high of $4,080.11.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

