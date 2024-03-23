Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

