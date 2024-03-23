Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.17. 1,240,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,671. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

