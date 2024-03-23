Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,382,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,678,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,436. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.36.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.