Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $408.79. The stock had a trading volume of 180,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,599. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.38 and a 1 year high of $419.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.25.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

