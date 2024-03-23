Legato Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of StoneX Group worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 89,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,273. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

