Legato Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IES comprises about 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IES by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. 45,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,654. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $703,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares in the company, valued at $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.