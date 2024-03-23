Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,218. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.