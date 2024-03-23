Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 1.7 %

Celsius stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,039. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

