Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

AZZ Trading Down 4.9 %

AZZ stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 279,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,332. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

