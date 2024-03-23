Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,685 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,890,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 120,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,551. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

