Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,689,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 173.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 784,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,736. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

