Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Employers worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 13.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Employers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Employers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Employers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Employers by 1.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Price Performance

EIG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,048. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.