Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,723. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

