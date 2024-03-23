Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.13. 255,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

