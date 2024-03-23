Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.72. 289,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

