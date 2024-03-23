Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $61.17. 674,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.