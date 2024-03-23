LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 6.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 58,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 336,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

