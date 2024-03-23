Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $144.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $166.58 on Monday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.