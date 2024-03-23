Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 35,780 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.