Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 134,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.