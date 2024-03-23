Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $921,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000.

CEFS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,364 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

