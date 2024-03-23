Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,877 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,981,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 804,134 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

