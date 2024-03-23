Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,753 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,988,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

