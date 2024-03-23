Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

