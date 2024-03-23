Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 580,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.