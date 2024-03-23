LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIVN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.94 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

